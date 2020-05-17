Judy Lee Bohnsack FORT WORTH--Judy Lee Gross Bohnsack was born May 11, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Richard "Dick" and Dorothy "Lady" Gross. She was raised by amazing, loving parents whose best traits were seen in her at all times. She was reunited with her mom, "Mogee," and dad, "Pogee," in Heaven on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Judy grew up in Detroit, Mich., as the middle child between her older sister, Donna Gross Dienstbach, and her younger brother, Richard "Rick" Gross. Before high school, her family moved to Richardson, Texas, where she attended Richardson High School and was a proud Eaglette. Upon graduation, Judy followed her sister to the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. While at the University of Missouri, Judy was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and a Golden Girl on the pom-pom squad. It was during her time in college that she met her husband of 47 years, James R. "Jim" Bohnsack. A blind date at the 1970 Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., was the start of a loving relationship lasting over 50 years. Upon graduation from the University of Missouri with a degree in elementary education, Judy and Jim moved with their young son, Jimmy, to Fort Worth, Texas, for Jim's residency in family medicine. It was in Fort Worth that their family became complete with births of their son, Jon, and daughter, Jody. Fort Worth quickly became home for Judy with countless friends and various activities. Judy's passion was always her family. She was a proud mom who always supported her kids in anything they did growing up. From swim team at Ridglea Country Club to dance at Nancy Brown Studios, she was always on the go. Judy never met a stranger and built many long-lasting friendships over those years. She was always a happy, positive, and loving person who thought about the needs of others before her own. Once her kids completed college, Judy found a way to continue her amazing influence on children. She spent over 14 years teaching kindergarten and substitute teaching at Trinity Valley School. All three of her children graduated from TVS, so the school was very special to her. She loved her students, the faculty, and especially the incredible bonds she had with her fellow kindergarten teachers. Teaching at TVS could only be outmatched by Judy and Jim's transformation from Mom and Dad to YaYa and Doc. YaYa's gifts of love and selflessness grew exponentially when she became a grandmother to Emily, Taylor, Devon, Colbie, Lyla, Emerson, Brinton, and Palmer. Any chance she had to see her grandkids play together was special to YaYa. Annual gatherings over the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving, along with family vacations to San Diego, filled her with joy. YaYa, Mom, Judy leaves behind an incredible legacy of love and caring for so many people. Our hearts are saddened by her sudden passing, but we take solace in knowing she will be with us always. SURVIVORS: Judy leaves behind her best friend and husband, Jim; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Peyton Bohnsack; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Stacie Bohnsack; daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Brandon Clark, along with eight amazing grandkids; her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Eric Dienstbach; and her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Sandy Gross. There are countless other relatives, friends, colleagues, and students whose lives she touched and for that we are all grateful. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has established the Judy Bohnsack Scholarship at Trinity Valley School to carry on her legacy of caring for children. To contribute: https://www.trinityvalleyschool.org/giving/make-a-gift-online Gift Designation: Memorial Gift Acknowledgement: Judy Bohnsack Scholarship
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.