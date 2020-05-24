Judy Lynn Brown ARLINGTON--Judy Lynn Brown, 66, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Judy was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lewis Earl and Gwendolyn Ann Wickham. Judy was preceded in death by her dad, Lewis Wickham. SURVIVORS: Partner of 25 years, Jim Horton; daughter, Michelle Caldwell; son, Chad Brown (Heather); grandchildren, Shelby Johnson, Stormie Caldwell, Carston Brown, Karis Brown; mother, Gwen Wickham; sister, Sherry Johns (Terry).