Judy Heidelberg FORT WORTH -- Judy Lynn Heidelberg, 71 of Fort Worth, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Sat., July 18, Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth. Judy will be remembered for so many things, but mostly for the love of her family. Being a mom is all she ever wanted growing up and embraced motherhood with everything in her being. She adored her grandchildren treasuring every second she had with them. She will forever be missed by 'her girls' and anyone else who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Heidelberg; a son Bill Heidelberg; parents Zona Grace Roberts and Travis Doyle Wright. SURVIVORS: Ronda Wilson and husband, JD; Granddaughter, Jessica Phillips and husband, James; Brothers, James Wright and Travis Wright; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.