Judy McVeigh Cordell FORT WORTH -- Judy McVeigh Cordell of Fort Worth entered into life March 21, 1932 and fell asleep in the Lord October 29, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 2 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, St. Peter Orthodox Church, 7601 Bellaire Dr. S., Fort Worth, Texas under the direction of Lucas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Hurst, Texas MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Judy to St. Peter Orthodox Church Flower Fund. Judy was the daughter of Dr. Joseph F. and Mrs. Dorothy Gillett McVeigh of Fort Worth. Judy attended Arlington Heights High School, Class of '50, and SMU where she graduated with a B.A. in English and Art History. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi and the Junior League of Fort Worth. The niece of Blanche McVeigh, founding member of The Fort Worth School, her love of art led her to The Fort Worth Museum of Art. The museum was first chartered in 1892 as The Fort Worth Public Library and Art Gallery and has evolved into what is now known as The Modern. She began as a volunteer docent and actively participated in fundraising and planning for the beautiful modern white stucco building that housed The Fort Worth Art Center. She served as a curator and interim director in the 1950s. She was a member at All Saints Episcopal Church of Fort Worth and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Willow Park. At the time of her death she was as a member of St. Peter Orthodox Church in Fort Worth. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph F. McVeigh and Dorothy Gillett McVeigh; her husband, Eugene Cordell; and her son, Joseph McVeigh Cordell. The Family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Judy to St. Peter Orthodox Church Flower Fund. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Lucy Marsh; step-son, Dennis Cordell; step-daughters, Gayla Chaney and Zoe Haynes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019