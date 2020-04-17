|
Judy Nan Rohlfing Beard WESTWORTH VILLAGE -- Judy Nan Rohlfing Beard was born in 1943, to George and Lottie Rohlfing. She died peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at her home in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A private graveside service is scheduled. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to Southside Church of Christ Building Renovation Project, 2101 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, Texas 76110. Judy loved to celebrate for any reason. Throughout the years, she hosted parties for her children, grandchildren, church groups, neighbors, family and friends. She loved Jesus and was a long-time member of Southside Church of Christ. Judy impacted many lives as she taught Bible classes for different ages and mentored young mothers. She was a great encourager to others. Her favorite people to entertain were those who called her Nan. "Cousin Parties" were planned often for all of her grandchildren to come spend the night, play games, watch movies, play dress up, build blanket forts, eat great food, and listen to her Queen Nan stories. Although her name was Nan, to her dismay, her grandkids teased her and called her "Nanny GOAT". Little did she know that meant she was the Greatest of All Time. Judy and Wesley's Halloween parties for friends of all ages were famous and always eagerly anticipated. Carnival games, cake walks, trick or treating, hot dogs, and tortilla soup were highlights. She was a fantastic hostess who created good memories for those she loved. Judy always made each person feel special. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patsy Jackson; and grandson Brenner Beard. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, Wesley Beard; daughter, Kelly Eaton and husband, Barry; son, Scott Beard and wife, Tonia; and daughter, Marcy Edwards and husband, Donny; grandchildren, Kory Taylor and husband, David, Joshua Jones and wife, Amanda, Gentry Beard, Jake Beard, Drew Edwards, Benjamin Edwards, Brett Edwards, Jay Edwards; sister, Marjorie Dow. Judy also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2020