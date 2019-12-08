|
Judy R. Siler DALLAS--Judy R. Siler, 73, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with her family by her side in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to honor and celebrate Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Sparkman Funeral Home, 1029 S Greenville Ave., Richardson, Texas 75081. Interment:Judy will be laid to rest at a later date in Post, Texas, where her mother Helen resides. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations . Judy was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Brownfield, Texas. She grew up in Lubbock, Texas, and was a graduate of Monterey High School. She then attended Texas Tech University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and a majorette with the TTU band. She went on to graduate from the University of Texas in 1968 with a degree in physical education. Judy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went from the tennis court, to the antique store to the real estate office. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Stewart. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Allyson Cooke and husband, David Cooke, Glenn Siler, Jacob Siler, Michael Siler and wife, Dana Siler; sister, Donna Bergus; brother, Alan Stewart; grandchildren, Siler Cooke, Asher Cooke, and Chase Siler; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
