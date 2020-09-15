1/
Judy Seymour
1931 - 2020
Judy Seymour
July 31, 1931 - September 8, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Judy Seymour peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 at 89 years of age. She was a devout Christian and long time member of First Christian Church Arlington working in it's nursery for decades. Judy was raised in Sherman, Tx before marriage and moving to Arlington, leaving her Nursing profession behind to raise and care for her family. She was an avid reader, a loving mother, wonderful friend, good listener and loved talking about her family. Judy is survived by her son David Seymour and daughter Diane Seymour, was preceded in death by her husband Bill Seymour. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
