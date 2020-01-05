Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
6649 Precinct Line Road
North Richland Hills, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Stewart


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Stewart Obituary
Judy Stewart FORT WORTH--Judy Stewart peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly mansion over the hilltop on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from her home, surrounded by her loving husband, three daughters, and all of her grandchildren, at the age of 76. SERVICE: Please join us for a service of celebration, thanksgiving, and praise at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 6649 Precinct Line Road, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. Visitation: The family welcomes friends and loved ones to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. An adored, cherished, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Judy was born July 2, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late H.R. and Dorothy Copeland. A lifelong resident of Tarrant County, Judy graduated from Carter-Riverside High School before attending Texas Christian University. On Nov. 17, 1962, Judy married the "love of her life," Dewayne Stewart, her husband of 57 years. Her aunt, Ruth Keith, who was like a big sister to her, predeceased Judy in death. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind to cherish her life, memory, and love her admiring family, including husband, Dewayne Stewart of North Richland Hills; daughter, DeAnn Hubbard and her husband, Greg, of Stephenville; daughter, Stephanie Caskey Tynes and her husband, Randy, of Keller; daughter, Shannon Brown and her husband, Clay Brown, of Colleyville; grandchildren, Atalie Wolford of Houston, Emily Harmon of Stephenville, Stewart Caskey of Keller, Connor Caskey of Keller, and Cleighton Brown of Colleyville; great-grandchildren, Grant and James Wolford and Brock Harmon.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -