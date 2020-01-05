|
Judy Stewart FORT WORTH--Judy Stewart peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly mansion over the hilltop on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from her home, surrounded by her loving husband, three daughters, and all of her grandchildren, at the age of 76. SERVICE: Please join us for a service of celebration, thanksgiving, and praise at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 6649 Precinct Line Road, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. Visitation: The family welcomes friends and loved ones to visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. An adored, cherished, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Judy was born July 2, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late H.R. and Dorothy Copeland. A lifelong resident of Tarrant County, Judy graduated from Carter-Riverside High School before attending Texas Christian University. On Nov. 17, 1962, Judy married the "love of her life," Dewayne Stewart, her husband of 57 years. Her aunt, Ruth Keith, who was like a big sister to her, predeceased Judy in death. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind to cherish her life, memory, and love her admiring family, including husband, Dewayne Stewart of North Richland Hills; daughter, DeAnn Hubbard and her husband, Greg, of Stephenville; daughter, Stephanie Caskey Tynes and her husband, Randy, of Keller; daughter, Shannon Brown and her husband, Clay Brown, of Colleyville; grandchildren, Atalie Wolford of Houston, Emily Harmon of Stephenville, Stewart Caskey of Keller, Connor Caskey of Keller, and Cleighton Brown of Colleyville; great-grandchildren, Grant and James Wolford and Brock Harmon.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020