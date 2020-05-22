Judy Therese Peters
1940 - 2020
Judy Therese Peters KELLER -- Judy Therese Peters, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Her final interment is in Bourland Cemetery in Keller. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother to all who knew her. Judy was born on November 17, 1940, in Wichita Falls, TX to A. Nick and Elsie Oechsner. The youngest of 5 kids, Judy grew up hunting and fishing with her parents, roller skating, bike riding, dancing, lifeguarding, and spending time with family. Judy graduated from The Academy of Mary Immaculate, worked at the First National Bank, and married Raymond Peters on January 30, 1960. They lived in Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, and then Keller, raising their family. Judy was a dedicated wife and mother, active PTA member, cub scout mother, assistant teacher, supportive sports mom, and a BIG Elvis Presley fan. She is happy with her husband now, and meeting Elvis for the 2nd time. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Elsie, her husband Raymond, and her siblings Buddy Oechsner, Rose Oechsner, and Dorothy Ward. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Alice Gabriel; her children, Jeff Peters, Sam Peters, Greg Peters, Jill Rankin, and Paige Peters; her son-in-law, Dan Rankin; her grandchildren, Luke, Rachel, Ireland, Sydney, and Presley; her granddaughter-in-law, Kalee; and her great-granddaughter, Brynlee.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2020.
