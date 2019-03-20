Home

Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
Julia Candace "Candy" Cothran

Julia Candace "Candy" Cothran Obituary
Julia Candice "Candy" Cothran AZLE--Julia Candice "Candy" Cothran, 67, left this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home in Azle. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, Ed Collins officiating. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Craig Cothran of Azle; her daughter, Jennifer Collins of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Gayla Cothran Burdette and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Jaxon Collins, Brandon Baker, Angela and Erika Barrington, Cody Wade, Crystal Cothran, Angel Burdette, Thomas Cothran and Leeann Collins; her brother, Jim Ashmore and wife, Elizabeth; other relatives; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019
