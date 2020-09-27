1/1
Julia Coulman
1948 - 2020
Julia Coulman
January 2, 1948 - September 12, 2020
Highland Village, Texas - It is with heavy hearts, yet renewed faith that we mark the passing of Julia Coulman, 72, of Highland Village, TX. She was born January 2nd 1948 in Albemarle, NC to Betty and Cecil Gardner. As a young girl she prepared meals for her sister and working parents and she played the piano and organ each Sunday at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Julia caught the eye of her husband Michael in 1963 and celebrated 50 years of marriage in June.. Known for her tenacity, she successfully defeated cancer twice before her losing her final battle. Survived by her husband Michael, of Highland Village, TX; son Owen and daughter-in-law Holli, of Crossroads, TX, Julia's joyous personality left a lasting impression on family, friends, neighbors, and everyone she interacted with. She was a dedicated military wife of 26 years and the mother of a Marine aviator. A memorial service will be held at Chinn's Chapel, Copper Canyon, TX on Friday, October 9th followed by a reception and celebration of her life to be held at Oakmont Country Club, Corinth, TX, A private inurnment at The United States Military Academy, West Point, NY will be held in early June. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Julia's name be made to either the V Foundation for Cancer Research or Ronald McDonald House Charities.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 24, 2020
Julia had the knack of lighting up a room when she entered. A wonderful lady, always smiling and sunny. We will miss her, but know she is at peace in the arms of our Lord.
Mark & Claudia Gibson
Friend
