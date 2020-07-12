1/1
Julia Guevara Flores
1928 - 2020
Julia Guevara Flores FORT WORTH--Julia Guevara Flores passed away from COVID on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. SERVICES: Viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10 a.m., with a Mass beginning at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at St Andrew's Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Flowers for her Mass may be sent to St. Andrew's on the day of the service. Julia was born April 14, 1928, to Cruz and Rosa Guevara in Arabella, N.M. She was married to Robert Flores (deceased) for 68 years. She was an active volunteer at San Mateo Church for many years. Regarding employment, her favorite job was that of teacher's assistant for young children with special needs, often taking bright ribbons and barrettes to comb their hair, called them "my kids." In keeping with her New Mexican heritage, she always made tamales and empanadas on Christmas Eve, her home was the place to be to celebrate with extended family and friends. One of the greatest joys in her life were her grandchildren, especially having them over to play all day or spend the night. She sewed beautiful dresses for the little girls to wear on holidays, and used her artistic skills to paint fun characters on their shirts. She loved them dearly and the feeling was mutual. She also painted beautiful Nativity scenes for her family. The Flores family is grateful to the nursing staff at Stonegate Facility for their excellent care and compassion, some even known to join her in song; she loved to sing for anyone and everyone! Most importantly, we thank Jennifer, her companion/caregiver, for the loving care she gave Julie and the countless moments of joy. Julia was preceded in death by her sons, William "Billy" Flores in 1980 and Larry Flores in 2016. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Carolyn Ahlstrom and Connie Flores (Doug Tucker) from Seattle area; sons, Sam (Ceil), Tom, and Richard (Courtney) from Fort Worth area; brother, Carl Guevara and sister, Viola Martinez from New Mexico; grandchildren, Aron, Erika, Katy, Carrie, Shelby, Lauren, William, Bobby, and Pippa; and great-grandchildren, Mara, Mats, Miles and Gabe.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
