Julia Marie McDaniel
1932 - 2020
Julia Marie McDaniel HALTOM CITY--Julia Marie McDaniel, 87, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Victory Baptist Church, 1311 E Bankhead Drive, Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Julia was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Lindale, Texas, to Utley Sherman and Mittie Pearl Sanders. She married the love of her life, Henry McDaniel, Dec. 14, 1952, and they had four children. Julia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she spent with them. Julia had a genuine love and warmth for all she encountered. She had a way for making you feel important and cared for. Julia was preceded in death by her husband and son, Jimmie McDaniel. SURVIVORS: Three children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a sister.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
JUL
2
Funeral
10:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
