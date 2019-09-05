|
|
Julia Wrotenbery FORT WORTH -- Julia Martha Wrotenbery, retired teacher and long-time resident of Fort Worth died peacefully on August 22, 2019. She is joining her husband of 63 years, Carl Wrotenbery and her son, R. Alan Wrotenbery. She was 88. SERVICE: A memorial services to celebrate her life is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Agape Baptist Church, Fort Worth, TX. Julia was born in Pearsall, Texas on May 18, 1931 to T.N. and Thelma (Jacobs) Winn and attended public schools in Tyler, Texas. She received her undergraduate degree from Baylor University and held two masters degrees from SWBTS and UTAustin. Julia was member of Agape Baptist Church in Fort Worth at the time of her death and a former member of University Baptist Church, Fort Worth and Parkdale B.C., Corpus Christi. Mrs. Wrotenbery, a voracious reader touched many lives in her thirty-two years with the Texas school system in numerous districts including Fort Worth ISD and Corpus Christi ISD. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Martha Runnels; and granddaughters, Shayna Runnels, Christine; her brother; sister; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019