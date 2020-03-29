|
|
Julian Stuart Haber, M.D. FORT WORTH--Julian Stuart Haber, M.D., friend to all, father, husband, Fort Worth pediatrician, and acclaimed author, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020. Dr. Haber was 84. SERVICE: A private committal service was held Thursday morning in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of Dr. Haber's life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Beth-El Congregation, Congregation Ahavath Sholom or to the Martin Hochster JWV Post 755, in his memory, is suggested. Born April 7, 1935, in the Brookln Borough of New York City, Julian was the son of Saul and Sheryl Schokett Haber. He earned his psychology and medical degree from the University of Miami. His career in the U.S. Air Force lead him to Carswell AFB and Fort Worth, where he went into private practice as a general and developmental pediatrician. Through his practice and his warm and thoughtful heart, he touched countless lives. As an author, he wrote many books on a range of topics such as "How do I get Help for my Child at School" and "ADHD: The Great Misdiagnosis." He also penned books on true stories of Jewish American war veterans, including "They Were Soldiers in Peace and War" and at least three novels. He had many publications in national medical journals, taught master's classes at TCU and helped design screening tests for children with learning disabilities. Julian was honored with the University of Miami's Distinguished Alumni Award, Texas Key Award and was recognized by many organizations including: The Learning Disability Association, Texas Early Childhood Intervention Agency, and Jewish American War Veterans. He volunteered much of his time to Children with Disabilities, American Academy of Pediatrics, Texas Pediatric Society, and Jewish American War Veterans, of which he was Commander of Post 755. Up until his death, Julian was editor in chief and still writing for a new book about brave Jewish soldiers. He loved the stage, musicals and live performances and taught courses at TCJC about musical composers. Julian was an avid sports fan and had so many memories with his children at Texas Ranger games, TCU athletic events, and UM Hurricanes games. He also loved to fish! Most of all, Julian Haber left a legacy of warmth and caring. He never knew a stranger and would engage with everyone he met. His children joke that sometimes this meant it took a really long time to get out of crowded events! Everyone he touched learned so much from his approach to life and will carry on his legacy forever. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 36 years and his high school sweetheart, Marian, Julian is survived by children, Sam, Lawrence, Jonathan, Howard and Wendy Haber; stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Susan Wynne Ghotbi and Robert Wynne; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020