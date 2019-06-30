Home

Julian W. "Fergie" Ferguson

Julian W. "Fergie" Ferguson KENNEDALE--Julian W. "Fergie" Ferguson, 91, of Kennedale passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the or the . Fergie was born May 5, 1928, in Fort Worth to Millie and Oscar Ferguson. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea at the end of World War II. He was a supervisor with the General Services Administration until 1984. Fergie was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo; his parents; brother, Oscar Charles Ferguson; and a sister, Betty Loraine Paschal. SURVIVORS: Stepson, Charles Phelps and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Traci Darnell and husband, Brian, and Ted Campbell and wife, Sandee; great-grandchildren, Jackson Darnell, Brook Darnell and Declan Campbell; and brother, Jerald Ferguson.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
