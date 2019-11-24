Home

Julianne "Juli" Lowry

Julianne "Juli" Lowry Obituary
Julianne "Juli" Lowry ARLINGTON--Julianne "Juli" Lowry, 71, of Arlington, Texas, went to be with the Lord at 6:31 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, as a result of lung complications. VISITATION: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with graveside service at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Juli was born April 30, 1948, in Fort Worth where she attended Paschal High School. She graduated from Richland Hills High School in 1966 and then attended Kilgore College. Juli then joined the hotel business specializing in catering with Texas Hotel and then moved to convention sales. Texas Hotel was purchased by Sheraton and then by ITT where Juli traveled the world and resided in San Diego, Calif., Atlanta, Ga., Dallas, Texas, and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In 1988 she returned to Texas and retired in Arlington, Texas, in 1988. Juli grew up as a member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth and in the 1990s transferred to the First Baptist Church in Dallas. Juli was preceded in death by her mother and father, Freida Hanson and A.T. Lowry III; grandparents, Julian J and Vivian Carter, Oree Rippitoe and A.T. Lowry II. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Al T. Lowry IV; her sister and husband, Renee and Tom Stack; her nieces, Tracy Marpe, Cindy Larkin, Lisa and Michael Deere, and Christina and Bryan Durant; as well as numerous grandnieces, grandnephews and loving friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
