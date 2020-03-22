|
Julie Ann Garst BEDFORD--Julie Ann Garst died at home in Bedford, Texas, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 61, from pancreatic cancer. Julie was born in San Antonio, Texas, the third of four daughters, to Dasil C. and Melba F. Smith. She lived in Wiesbaden, Germany, and Wichita Falls, Texas, before the family settled in Saratoga, Calif. She graduated from Saratoga High School and moved to Santa Cruz, Calif., where she worked for many years at Front Street Pub. She married Ray Garst and had a son, Julian Ray. They later divorced. In 2005, her father died and Julie moved to Texas to take care of her mother. She committed to a month, and stayed 10 years. When her mother was moved to a residential care home, Julie found a position with Walmart and worked there until her illness forced her to retire. She was engaged to Brian Ambrosini of Bedford, Texas. SURVIVORS: In addition to her son, Julian, Julie is survived by her sisters, Cathleen Smith of Portland, Ore., Kristen (Jerry) Lindsay of Colleyville, and Paula (Don) Murray of San Jose, Calif.; her nephews, David Lindsay and family of Colleyville, Jay Lindsay and family of Fredericksburg; and niece, Melanie Lindsay of Dallas. Our beautiful Julie was a ray of sunshine, and even as a child she would light up a room just by walking into it. She faced her diagnosis with strength and grace; she truly inspired us with her courage. She lived a life of gratitude and willingness to love and accept people as they are. Julie, you are forever loved and forever remembered. The pain of your loss reflects how deeply you touched our hearts.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020