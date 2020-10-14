Julie Swirczynski

November 3, 1986 - July 22, 2020

Denver, Colorado - Julia "Julie" Kathleen Swirczynski, age 33, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the comfort of her own bed in Denver, Colorado. She was born November 3, 1986, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to James and Terri Swirczynski.

Julie was a rare individual in this world; one who brought love and humor into any situation she was in. She was an entertainer at heart. One who loved painting, sang in the Texas Girls' Choir, was a movie enthusiast, enjoyed all different kinds of art attractions, and even dabbled in standup comedy with her wit being matched only by her intelligence. But, above all, Julie loved deeply and cared truly. She was amazing at helping those around her not take life too seriously.

She is survived by her father, James Swirczynski, older sister, Anne Swirczynski, younger sister, Catherine Swirczynski Neff, aunt, Debbie Maddox, uncle, Gary Swirczynski and many friends who loved her tremendously.

Julie's mother, Terri Swirczynski, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. Due to the restrictions in place due to COVID, services for both Julie and Terri have been on hold until now. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Julie and Terri at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville on October 17, 2020 at 10:00am.

Mother and daughter will be laid to rest alongside each other in a private graveside service later in the day.





