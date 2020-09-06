Julius "Grady" Clay
August 21, 2020
Burleson, TX - Julius "Grady" Clay, a devoted husband and loving father and stepfather, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Grady was born in Ft. Smith, AR in February of 1946. He attended Northside High School in Ft. Smith (Class of 1964) and later went on Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, AR. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Park and Recreation Management because "it sounded like fun." This fun sounding major lead him to a 42 year long career as a Natural Resource Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Ft. Worth District. He received numerous awards and recognition for his dedication and service across the US, Guam, Puerto Rico and Saipan. Grady retired from the Corps in 2013 but continued to lend his expertise as a Debris SME with True North Emergency up until his passing. Whether visiting national parks in his Airstream or cruising the globe aboard a ship with his wife, Dixie, Grady loved to travel. He was even a member of the Cushman Club of America. Grady also enjoyed, sailing, bowling, golf, and beating the whole family at dominoes over the holidays. He is loved and remembered for his kind heart, generosity and dedication to service, both to his family and his community. Preceding Grady in death were his parents Mr. and Mrs. Julius Clay Sr. and Aunt Maxine.
Survivors: Grady is survived by his wife, Dixie Clay of Burleson, TX; daughter, Crystal Clay of Benbrook, TX; stepsons, Benjamin "BJ" Langham and Coleman Langham of Burleson, TX; stepdaughter, Amanda Langham-Silva of Arlington, TX.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation in Grady's name to the National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org
or the Shriners Hospital for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Celebration of Life: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.