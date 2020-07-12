June Claudia Bone NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--J. Claudia Bone, 85, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 8, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: Memorial gift contributions may be made in her honor to Cornerstone Assistance Network, 3500 Noble Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76111 or the donation page of www.canetwork.org
. Claudia was born July 11, 1934, in Dodd City, Texas, to Roy and Lona Knight. She grew up in East Texas until moving to Fort Worth and graduating from Birdville High School in 1950. She attended Arlington State College and Texas Christian University. She was a valued employee at Bell Helicopter working as a financial analyst and retired from Bell after 32 years of devoted service. Claudia was a longtime member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church and was tremendously blessed by her friends there. She loved gardening and was known for her beautiful landscaped yard. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, Kay and Gail; son-in-law, Mike; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Lynn; and sister, Linda; as well as her niece and nephew. She was crazy about and dearly loved her five grandchildren, Cody, Don, Greg, Monica and David; as well as her 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband and love of her life, Don Bone.