June DeLeon NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--June DeLeon, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Hurst. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: June was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She leaves behind her children, Guy DeLeon, Ty DeLeon and Melissa Reece, their spouses, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
