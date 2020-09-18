June Elizabeth (Knox) Sexton

June 24, 1924 - September 9, 2020

Fredricksburg, Virginia - June Elizabeth (Knox) Sexton, beloved mother, sister, and aunt, world traveler, international performer, and Fort Worth music teacher passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, at the age of 96 at James L West Alzheimer's Center.

Graveside: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept 19 in Eakins Cemetery in Ponder, Texas for family only.

June was born in Ponder, Texas on June 24, 1924, to Mark and Ella Lee (Means) Knox, and had three siblings, Mark, Ann and Eloise. June graduated from North Texas State College (now UNT) during World War II, and with a Master's in Music from Texas Christian University.

As a choral music teacher in the Fort Worth Independent School District at Glencrest Elementary and Monnig Jr. High School, she taught generations of students. She also taught at Monnig Jr. High School.

June was also an active member of many local choirs and performed with Schola Cantorum not only locally but in New York and Eastern Europe; she also was a member of the Fort Worth Opera Chorus and the choir of the Ridglea Christian Church. Even in her final years June coached her nurses and caregivers how to sing and joyfully sang for all.

June is survived by her daughter Pamela and by her sister Eloise and brother Mark.

The family hopes that June's former students remember her with affection and think of their happy days when they performed in shows in their youth with June directing.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store