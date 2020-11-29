June Lewis

January 31, 1933 - November 22, 2020

Grapevine, Texas - Wanda "June" Lewis, of Hurst, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. She was born on January 31, 1933, in Walnut Bend, Cooke County, Texas to John Wesley and Bertha Ann (Mears) Magers. She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert J. Lewis. She is survived by son, Steven D. Lewis (Lesa) of Lockhart, TX and three grandchildren, William (Miranda) Lewis of Hutchinson, KS; Andrew (Ashley) Lewis of Edmond, OK; Dr. Elizabeth Lewis of Lexington, KY, and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements under the direction of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, TX.





