June Lewis
1933 - 2020
June Lewis
January 31, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Grapevine, Texas - Wanda "June" Lewis, of Hurst, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. She was born on January 31, 1933, in Walnut Bend, Cooke County, Texas to John Wesley and Bertha Ann (Mears) Magers. She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert J. Lewis. She is survived by son, Steven D. Lewis (Lesa) of Lockhart, TX and three grandchildren, William (Miranda) Lewis of Hutchinson, KS; Andrew (Ashley) Lewis of Edmond, OK; Dr. Elizabeth Lewis of Lexington, KY, and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements under the direction of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, TX.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 27, 2020
She was a good hearted woman that never had anything bad to say about anyone or anything. She was a member of the IDKDY ladies of an extended neighborhood family. She will be greatly missed.
Patricia (Christoff)Minick
Neighbor
