June Moore
June Moore FORT WORTH--June Moore passed from this life to the next at the age of 86 on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a long history of health issues, including a rare form of bone cancer known as MDS. She was a Christian and loving mother and wife of 65 years to husband, Bill Moore, who recently passed from this life. SERVICE: A private service of family and friends will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. In her early life, June graduated from Dickinson High School and then went on to complete a degree in nursing from the University of Houston to become a licensed RN. During her career, June was a nurse in Labor & Delivery at All Saints Hospital and later worked as head nurse for Lena Pope Children's Home and Fort Worth's State School. She ended her career as head nurse for several dermatological practices in Fort Worth. June always loved helping people and especially those who could not help themselves. SURVIVORS: Son, Rusty Moore and wife, Janet; grandson, Stephen Moore and wife, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Sydney; sister, Yvonne; and cousin, Shirley.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
