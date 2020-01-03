Home

June Myrie Lemons

June Myrie Lemons Obituary
June Myrie Lemons FORT WORTH -- June joined the Lord in heaven on December 28, 2019. She was 79 years young at her passing. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Sat., Jan. 4, 2020, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Sat., hour prior to service. June Myrie Lemons was born on Nov. 3, 1940. She was born and raised in Fort Worth. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Lucille Cason. June was predeceased by her son, David Lemons. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband of 58 years, Grady Lemons; children, Melodie Hecht, Andrew Lemons and Michelle McDowell; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
