Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
June Pamela Lockett


1926 - 2019
June Pamela Lockett Obituary
June Pamela Lockett LAKE WORTH -- June Pamela Lockett, 93, passed away Monday December 30, 2019 in Weatherford. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Chapel, 6100 Azle Avenue, in Lake Worth. Visitation: Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time. MEMORIALS: If you would like to donate to a charity in lieu of flowers please make a donation in June's name to the Presbyterian Children's Fund. June was born June 8, 1926 in England. She was married to Charles Clyde Lockett on June 3, 1945 at the Church of England during World War II. June and Charles were married 51 years until his death in 1996. Together they had one child, Carolyn April Lockett Haury who passed away in 2001. June worked many years as a Secretary until she and Charles retired to Texas in 1980. June was a longtime member of John Knox Presbyterian Church. June loved nature and took great pleasure in watching the various species of birds that visited her property. She also loved to cook and sew. June was an avid reader. June will be remembered most for her kindness, her gracious personality, and a genuine interest in others. She could converse with anyone on almost any subject. June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles; daughter, April Lockett Haury and son-in-law, Emil Charles Haury, Sr. SURVIVORS: Sister in-law, Lilian Boone of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brothers-in-law, George Lockett and his wife, Judy, of Pensacola, Fla., Darrell Lockett and his wife, Jean, Frank Lockett and his wife, Cheryl of Irvine, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
