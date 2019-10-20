|
|
Justin Laverne Bible ARLINGTON--Rev. Justin Laverne Bible, 95, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Arlington. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Justin was born Dec. 4, 1923, in Bells, Texas, to John Denver Bible and Nova Ona Gist Bible. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a sergeant during World War II in the Pacific arena. He worked as a teacher in the AISD for 20 years. Justin was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Laura Lee Bible, in 1997.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019