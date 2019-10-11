|
Justin Steven Hawkins COLLEYVILLE -- Justin Steven Hawkins of Colleyville passed away on September 20, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: October 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM J.E. Foust and Sons Funeral Directors, 523 S. Main Street, Grapevine, Texas 76057 Justin was born in San Dima, California. He graduated from Grapevine High School in 2001. His biggest passions were cars, technology, specially Apple, design, researching, science fiction, fitness, and a deep love for his family and friends, being a "big brother" to so many. Justin's smile, kindness, and wit will be greatly missed. Always a dreamer in search of his next great idea or adventure. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jordan Hawkins and grandparents, Daniel and Wilma Splaha. SURVIVORS: his parents, Steven and Donna Hawkins; siblings, Matthew and Tara Hawkins; nieces, Jayden, Sawyer, Emry and nephew, Ryland; grandparents, Clarence Hawkins and his wife, Linda and Bonnie Hernandez and her husband, Thomas; and partner, Chris Russell.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019