Justin Thomas DeNapoliJanuary 19, 1990 - September 23, 2020Arlington, Texas - On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Justin Thomas DeNapoli, 30, passed away in Arlington.Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington. Interment: Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Park, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.Justin was born on January 19, 1990 in Arlington, Texas to Thomas August DeNapoli 11 and Tammy Kay Kirkpatrick DeNapoli. An Arlington resident, he graduated from Martin High School in 2008. Justin worked as a mechanic and waiter. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.Justin enjoyed playing sports; riding his motorcycle; working out and fishing. He loved his Staffordshire Terrier, Rocky.Survivors: Parents, Thomas A. DeNapoli 11 and Tammy Kirkpatrick DeNapoli; sister, Deandra DeNapoli; paternal grandmother, Kay Hodges; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.