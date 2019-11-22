Home

Justo C. Flores Obituary
Justo C. Flores FORT WORTH -- Justo C. Flores, 99, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Triumph Baptist Church. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Justo was born August 28, 1920, in Marfa to the late, Napolian Flores and Petra Cortez. Justo was a 15 year member of Triumph Baptist Church. He was a big family man and loved his church family too. He loved to stay active at his center and always had the greatest sense of humor. Justo was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Estephana DeLaCruz Flores; son, Jimmy; daughter, Isabel. SURVIVORS: Children, Gladys (Ernesto), Esperanza (Victor), David (Jerri), Lupe (Rosa), Jesse (Hope); grandchildren, Ernesto Jr., Esteban, Edward, Christopher, Victor, Veronica, Michelle, Joseph, Michael, Jason, Mingo, Stephanie, Jedidiah, Sariah, Samuel, Nadia, Dominique, Sonja, Sofia and Marisol Veronica, Beatrice; 22 great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019
