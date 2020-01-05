Home

Jutta Ute Beuchling Lucas

Jutta Ute Beuchling Lucas Obituary
Jutta Ute Beuchling Lucas FORT WORTH--Jutta Ute Beuchling Lucas, 75, of Fort Worth entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Both at the North Chapel at Compass Christian Church, 2600 Hall-Johnson Road, Colleyville, Texas, 76034. Jutta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her son, James "Jimmy" Lucas (4). Jutta will be missed by many friends, include her days at Penney's and Dillard's; her neighbors; and her cats. SURVIVORS: Her sons, John (wife, Sheila) Lucas and Patrick Lucas; her grandchildren, Riley and Natalie Lucas; her extended family, Mara Deacon, Tama Lucas; and her family in Germany.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
