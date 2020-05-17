J.W. "Jim" Cogburn
1931 - 2020
J.W. "Jim" Cogburn BEDFORD--J.W. "Jim" Cogburn was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Pecos, Texas. Jim spent his earliest years living in several dusty towns of West Texas where his father and others of his extended family worked in the oilfields. During World War II, his family's vagabond life continued as they followed various large construction projects related to the war. He settled in Fort Worth in 1943, graduating from North Side High School in 1949, and meeting his wife-to-be, Dorothy Jean Litchfield. In June 1951, he and Dorothy were married. He whisked her off to Texas A&M where she worked to help get him to graduation in 1954. That year the two borrowed $50 to finance their and their dog's move back to Fort Worth, where he took a job with Convair, which became General Dynamics, and later, Lockheed Martin. After 40 years of service there, he retired in 1993, his last job being manager of Utilities and Subsystems on the F22. He and Dorothy had two sons, Ron and Keith, and a daughter, Linda. They were blessed with four grandchildren, Kendra, Spencer, Emily and John, and three great-grandchildren, Asher, Kinley and Grace. A man of sincere and steady faith, Jim looked forward to reuniting with many relatives and all of his many pets at the "Rainbow Bridge," especially Goldie Girl!


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
