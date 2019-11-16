|
JW Herring ARLINGTON--JW Herring, 87, of Arlington passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, with his family at his side. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 in Parkdale Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. JW was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Navarro County, Texas, the son of Ollie Herring and Nannie Bell Yates Herring. JW was married to his wife of over 60 years, Bootsie, before her passing in 2017. JW and his wife were members of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. JW retired after 33 years of service as a custodian at Blanton Elementary and the Arlington ISD. In his spare time, JW enjoyed his cars, chickens, yardwork, and his dogs. SURVIVORS: JW is survived by his daughter, Darlene Rider; son, Eddie Herring and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Tim Boyes and wife, Elizabeth, Lisa Herring, Kelley Herring, Brittany Cooper, and Kyle Rider; great-grandchildren, Charlie, John, Anna, Addison, and Jesse; and his beloved dogs, Sissy and Kylie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 16, 2019