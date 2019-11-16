|
J.W. Mayfield BEDFORD--J.W. "Jay" Mayfield, 82, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Hurst. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Hubbard. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. J.W. Mayfield was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Hubbard, son of the late William Levi and Othella Olsson Mayfield. He attended school in Hubbard and joined the U.S. Air Force upon his graduation in 1956, where he served four years. He married Alma Louise McMahon Oct. 10, 1958, and they had three children: Jana Denise, Shari Ann and Joseph Ray. Jay proudly joined the Garland Police Department in 1960 and worked his way up to assistant chief of police before retiring in 1993. Jay earned his Master's Degree in Criminology from Abilene Christian College while working at Garland PD. He then moved to Electra where he revamped the Electra Police Department by introducing computers, uniforms and squad cars under his leadership as chief of police. Upon retiring to Garland in 1995, he became a substitute teacher in the Garland ISD until 2005. After Alma's death in 2004, Jay married Sandy Tooms in 2007. Sandy had two children, Eddie and D'Andra from a previous marriage. Jay was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alma Mayfield; and siblings, Clara, Ruth, Betty, Billy and Kathryn. SURVIVORS: Jay is survived by his wife of 12 years, Sandy of Bedford; children, Jana Creel, Shari Stokes, and Joe Mayfield, all of Richardson; stepchildren, Eddie Trissell of Bedford and D'Andra Trissell Cox of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 16, 2019