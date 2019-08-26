|
|
J.W. "Dusty" Rhoades CROWLEY--J.W. "Dusty" Rhoades, 87, of Crowley, Texas, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas. Interment follows at 1:30 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation: The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas. Dusty was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Keene, Texas, to Henry and Lucille Rhoades. He attended Blum High School and graduated in 1949. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in Korea. Later, he served an additional 18 years in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he served tours in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan. He retired from the military service in 1971 and went to work for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1993. He married Alice Ann Markum on Aug. 15, 1957. The couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised two sons. Dusty was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church of Crowley for 46 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. His other interests were cooking, gardening, playing dominoes, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dusty was known for being a storyteller, sharing his knowledge and experience with others. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond, and sister, Mary. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Alice Ann of Crowley; sons, Stephen and wife, Amy, of Lufkin and Mark and wife, Vicki, of Burleson; sister, Margaret Moran and husband, Danny, of Michigan; grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Macy and fiance, Hunter, Emily, and Kaylee and fiance, Zachary.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2019