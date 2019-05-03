Home

Golden Gate Funeral Home
Kaison R. Jackson-Tuzolana Obituary
Kaison I. Jackson- Tuzolana FORT WORTH -- Kaison I. Jackson-Tuzolana, 2, departed this earthly life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday May 4, 2019 at Pilgrim Galilee Christian Center, 2601 Pecos Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76119 Wake: Friday May 3, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Mother, Andrea Jackson; Dad, Herve Tuzolana; Sisters, Korbyn Kolbi; Grandparents, Lakisha Marcus, Alexis Adrian Dorothy; Great-Grandparents, Sally Michael Venessa Artis; Great-Great-Grandmother, Lucille; 14 Aunts, 8 Uncles, and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019
