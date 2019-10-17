|
|
Karen Ann Doyle ALEDO--It is with great sadness and joy that we share the passing of Karen Ann Doyle Anderson, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Joe T Garcia's. Karen was born July 17, 1954, in Lubbock, Texas, to Elizabeth "Baby" Doyle and Delwin "Buddy" Doyle. Beautiful in body and soul she touched everyone who knew her. She was another victim of cancer, which she bravely fought for 11 years, losing her voice but never her fight! Her early adulthood found her working for American Airlines as a flight attendant, then on to crew a private yacht in the BVI. She helped her father to manage his company for many years, but eventually took a job at the locally famous, Rick's on the Bricks restaurant on Camp Bowie in 1989 until its closing. She joined a unique group of people who worked there and became an integral part of the appeal of that restaurant, she was a part of the draw, her wicked sense of humor and witty comebacks were a main attraction. In later years, she worked for her younger brother, Mark, helping to manage his company. Her love of the garden was matched only by her love of cooking. She and Charlie could grow anything and had a very diverse garden. From that beautiful plot of nourishment came some of the most exquisite meals imaginable. Karen is our hero, the last years, were spent fighting her disease, very often quite ill and in great pain, always with a positive outlook, a smile, and encouraging words written on a digital pad! She is today, no longer in pain, in the presence of her Lord, exulting in glory! I cannot imagine her great joy! Someday we'll meet up yonder. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Charlie Anderson; brothers, David Doyle and wife, Phyllis Ford, and Mark Doyle and wife, Karen Doyle; along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019