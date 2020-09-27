1/
Karen Camille Bryan
1964 - 2020
October 1, 1964 - September 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Karen Camille Bryan passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Graveside: Will be private.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mission Arlington or a local animal shelter.
Karen was born Oct. 1, 1964, in Tacoma, Washington to Helga and Jerry Bryan. She lived most of her life in Arlington, Texas and graduated from Arlington High School in 1983. Karen graduated from a local travel academy. During her successful career she became a manager and co-owner of her own travel agency. She never met a stranger and with her outgoing personality made many friends with both two and four legs.
Karen was preceded in death by her father; both sets of grandparents; and her beloved Grossmama, Clara Pintsch Hofer in Switzerland.
Survivors: Life partner, Melissa M. Duplessis; mother, Helga Pintsch Bryan; brother, Robbie I. Bryan; and nephew, Nathan W. Bryan.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
