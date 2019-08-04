|
|
Karen Crow Marshall AUSTIN--Karen Crow Marshall, 74, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 13, 2019. SERVICE: Karen will be celebrated for the love she poured out into our lives at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Lukes on the Lake Episcopal Church followed by a reception at the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to TCU College of Education. Karen was born Oct. 16, 1944, as the youngest of five daughters to Rev. Chester Lee Crow and Elizabeth Miller Crow. Karen was a lifelong learner and had a passion for education. She attended Texas Christian University and was an active member of Tri-Delta sorority where she developed many lifelong friendships. Following her graduation, she went on to teach in Garland, and continued pursuing her Master's in Education and a Master's in Administration. All the while, she never missed a beat with her children. Following her Master's degree, she went on to become vice principal and principal in the Garland ISD. Later in life she moved to be closer to her family and helped as a gifted and talented specialist in the Tomball ISD. As she enjoyed her retirement years, we came to learn that her greatest joy came from being "Nana" to her seven grandchildren. She never missed celebrating their achievements or cheering them on. She loved traveling with them wherever the next adventure took them. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her older sisters, Judy O'Donnel and her husband, Ernie, Quita Scarborough, Marjie Barrett, and Sue Couch; her daughter, Meredith McSpadden and her husband, James; her son, Jack "Trey" Marshall III and his wife, Jillian; her grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie," Luke and Oliver McSpadden, Jack, Presley, Ryland and Memphis Marshall.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019