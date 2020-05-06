Karen Diane Kidd HURST--Karen Diane Kidd, 66, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Hurst, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Bethlehem Cemetery in Whitney, Texas. She will lie instate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: May be made in Karen's name to the charity of one's choice. Karen was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Joseph Webb Sr. and Lawatha Toomer Webb. She grew up in Hurst, graduating from Bell High School before going to the University of Texas at Arlington where she received her degree in electrical engineering. She worked for Lockheed Martin as an electrical engineer for 25 years before retiring in 2011. Karen was a computer genius. She was loved by everyone and was the champion of the underdog. She was the ring leader of her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Karen was of the Presbyterian faith. Preceding her in death was a stepgrandson. SURVIVORS: Her parents, Joe and Lou Webb; son, Joshua Wayne Kidd; four grandchildren; brother, Joseph Wayne Webb Jr.; and sister, Lynda Joanne Downs and husband, Joel. MARSHALL & MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694=2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.