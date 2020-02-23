|
|
Karen Kay Safford SAGINAW--Karen Kay Safford, 63, of Saginaw, Texas, was escorted into heaven by angels on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home. Karen will then be laid to rest following the service at 3 p.m. in Ryan Cemetery in Ryan, Okla. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Biggers Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind husband, Larry Safford; her two beloved sons, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, who were all the light of her life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020