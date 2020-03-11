|
|
Karen Kaye Hodges SAGINAW--Karen Kaye Hodges left this earth to be with our Heavenly Father at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle assembly of God Church, 420 S. Blue Mound Round, 76131. Karen will be missed by many friends and family members. She was born Nov. 24, 1952 to, Phillip Turner and Evelyn Marie Hodges. Kaye is the name most would know her by. She loved sewing, cooking and an amazing baker. She also served the DFW Metroplex for many years in the insurance industry for different firms until she became partner at Phelps Hodges Insurance Agency. Kaye loved God, family, friends and animals. She was a blessing to all who knew her, and I've heard it said before that I am a better person having known or been close to Kaye. Into his loving arms at peace and rest. Kaye was preceded in death by son, William Dean Martin "Trey"; father, Phillip Turner Hodges; mother, Evelyn Marie Hodges; brother, Phillip Roger Hodges; brother, Turner Leon Hodges; grandmother, Hattie Hodges; and grandfather, Charlie Duncan. SURVIVORS: Brother, Glen Mark Hodges and wife, Kristie; grandson, Tyler Martin; nephew, Phil Hodges; nieces, Samantha and Lindsey Hodges; nephew, Halston Hodges and wife, Brittney; great-nephews, Kooper, Kohan and Kye; nephew, Kollin Ray Hodges.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020