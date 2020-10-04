Karen 'Sue' Morris

April 18, 1952 - September 27, 2020

Blum, Texas - Sunday September 27th, 2020 Karen Sue Morris loving wife, mother, & grandmother passed away. Sue was born April 18th, 1952 to Bill & Maxine Jenkins in Senton, Texas. She grew up in Big Lake Texas until the family moved to Venus, Texas where she met & married William Anthony "Tony' Morris. After moving to Covington, Texas Sue retired from Chaparral Steel. She never missed one of her grandkids sporting events, and was lovingly called "Nana" by all. Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years Tony Morris, son Craig & wife Tracie Morris, daughter Misti Hampton, both of Covington, Texas four grandchildren, Brett & wife Courtney Allen of Burleson, Texas, Seth Morris, Austin Shupp & Lexi Uselton all of Covington, Texas, two great- grandchildren Rylee & Ryder Allen of Burleson, Texas, along with various aunts,uncles & cousins who loved her so. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.





