|
|
Karen Thomas GRANBURY--Karen Thomas, 66, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the ASPCA or any charity supporting child advocacy. Karen Kae Thomas was born Sept. 10, 1953, in Fort Worth, the daughter of James L. and Martha Virginia Holleman Thomas. She was a 1971 graduate of North Side High School and a 1976 graduate of Texas Wesleyan University. Karen served 45 years at Western Hills High School where she taught in the Special Education Department and currently served as testing coordinator. She was always a strong advocate for special education students. Karen loved to travel and truly enjoyed a good book. Her family and friends were an important part of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eilleen Thomas. SURVIVORS: Wife, Amy Gilbert; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019