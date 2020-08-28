1/1
Karen Yvonne Padgett Smith
1935 - 2020
Karen Yvonne Padgett Smith ARLINGTON -- Karen Yvonne Padgett Smith went to be with the Lord on August 25th, 2020 surrounded family and loved ones. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Karen's honor to Mission Arlington. This organization continues to help and empower the people of Arlington, TX. She was born in Colorado City, TX to Floy Galey and John Boyd Padgett on June 22, 1935. Karen was a woman of great faith and avid member of First Baptist Church in Arlington for over 50 years. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Women's club for several years. She selflessly gave back to her community by serving with Mission Arlington most of her life. Karen's life was defined by her love and dedication to her family and friends. As a young woman, she spent her time taking care of her younger siblings and ensuring that everyone around her felt loved and supported. She wed Clifford Alton Smith, her high school sweetheart, on June 14, 1953 . After 67 years, their marriage serves an example of true and unconditional love. Karen and Clifford had a daughter named Kimberly Ann Smith. Karen loved being a mother and poured herself into doing what was best for her daughter, Kimberly. Kimberly married James Marr and they had two daughters, Paige and Rebecca. Karen also known as Grandmommy spent most of her life devoted to her grand-daughters. From dance recitals to school events to graduations Karen was always their number one fan. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Floy Galey; sister, Ann Gregory. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband Clifford Smith; her brother JB Padgett; her daughter Kimberly and son-in-law James Marr; grand-daughters, Paige and Rebecca; and several nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2020.
