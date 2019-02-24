Karin Eriksson McCallum FORT WORTH -- Karin Eriksson McCallum, 82, of Arlington, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. SERVICE: 2 pm Monday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Memorials: The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to The Karin McCallum Endowed Scholarship, https://giving.uta.edu/give, by choosing designation other and adding her name, or by contacting UTA office of Development and Alumni Relations at 817-272-2584. Karin was born to Alvar and Edna Eriksson on November 22, 1936 in La Marque, Texas. Growing up in La Marque, she always had to tend to the livestock before going off to school. She knew education was important and eventually she knew it would become a very important part of her life. In high school, she was involved in band as a drum major and played the French horn. She also was involved in drama classes. High school is where she met William McCallum. They became high school sweethearts. She attended Sam Houston State University, obtaining her Bachelor of Science in 1957. She and William married in 1958. After living in various places, they moved to Arlington. She continued her education, receiving her Master's from TCU in 1972, and her Doctorate of Philosophy from UNT. She started teaching at UT Arlington in 1971 where she found her 'home' in the Department of Communication. Karin was a Professor Emeritus and former chair for the department. She was a member of the Academy of Distinguished Teachers and became the first female faculty representative to the NCAA. She was an avid UTA basketball fan and supported all the athletes. Aside from her life at UTA, she was a loving wife, mother, friend and mentor. She enjoyed going to the farm naming all her cows making them a part of her family. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, often yelling at the TV when she didn't agree with the officials or urging the players to run faster. She finally decided to retire at 72 to enjoy watching her sports and going to the farm. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvar Eriksson, her mother, Edna Eriksson, sister, Barbara Eriksson and her husband, William McCallum. SURVIVORS: Karin is survived by daughter, Melinda Long; son, Michael McCallum and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Katherine Long, Chase Long, Blake McCallum and Morgan McCallum; and brother, Al Eriksson. She will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary