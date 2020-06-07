Karl Winter ARLINGTON--Karl Winter, 62, of Arlington, Texas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. VISITATION AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Soli Deo Gloria, 183 Private Road 2639, Decatur, Texas, 76234. A reception will follow the services. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karl Winter Memorial Fund, a scholarship for those facing paralysis with a financial burden to receive physical therapy at the Neurological Recovery Center in Fort Worth. A donation link on Karl's obituary is available at www.MeritMemorial.com. Karl was born March 5, 1958, to Carol Ann Corder and William Joe Winter in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1976, he went on to earn a chemistry degree from Stephen F. Austin University. Karl served as an educator in Arlington Independent School District for 33 years. He spent the last 20 years of his career teaching at Sam Houston High School where he met his wife, Kari. They shared a passion for teaching and married in 2010. Karl had an enormous impact on countless students through teaching chemistry, physics, summer school, honors, AP and IB courses. He coached UIL science, Academic Decathlon, and sponsored The National Honor Society. Everyone who knew Karl understood that music was a constant passion throughout his life. In high school, he won the Chopin Award for the Outstanding Piano Student in Arlington. Throughout his life, music provided a connection to his wife, Kari; his friends; his daughters; and even his students. He loved to spend time listening to music and attending concerts and music festivals. Karl was an inquisitive soul and had many interests that he shared with others. He loved to cook and experiment with new foods and recipes. Karl was a passionate nature explorer and could often be found outside in the backyard, or exploring, hiking, canoeing, camping and much more. He was brilliant, but always a learner at heart. He was forever reading, learning, and expanding his knowledge. He had an incredible sense of humor, loved laughing and joking, and was a master prankster. Karl was a Christian. He loved and enjoyed his family. He was unendingly proud of Kari Winter, Jessica Lunce, Natalie Winter, Seth Frias, and Embry Lunce, and always did everything he could to support them. Karl was predeceased by his father, William Joe Winter. SURVIVORS: Karl is survived by his devoted and adoring wife, Kari Winter of Arlington; his daughters, Natalie Winter of Fort Worth, Jessica Lunce and husband, Stephen "Bear" Lunce, of Arlington; grandchildren, Seth Frias and Embry Lunce; mother, Carol Ann of Arlington; self-proclaimed sister, Kathy Pruitt of Arlington; and his loving and supportive in-laws, Larry and Phyllis Michener of Alvord. MERIT MEMORIAL FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE Dallas, 972-810-1700 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.