Kase Linden Layne Knopp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kase's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kase Linden Layne Kopp FORT WORTH--Kase Linden Layne Kopp gave his life to God on Sunday, May 10, 2020. PRIVATE COMMITTAL: Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: Friends may call between 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. He was an honest, loving, loyal, gracious and goofy man. His smile brightened up the room, and he had a laugh you will never forget. He was filled with joy, love, kindness and shared it with everyone who met him. SURVIVORS: Kase leaves behind his mother, Necah D. Kopp; father, William L. Kopp; grandparents, Myrna Linden and Gee Smith; brother, William S. Morrow and his wife, Samantha; sister, Mycah Marsilio; his fiancee, Victoria Emmert; nieces and nephews, Journey, Zoe and Jaxon Morrow, Dante and Mileena Marsilio.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved