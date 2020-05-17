Kase Linden Layne Kopp FORT WORTH--Kase Linden Layne Kopp gave his life to God on Sunday, May 10, 2020. PRIVATE COMMITTAL: Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: Friends may call between 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. He was an honest, loving, loyal, gracious and goofy man. His smile brightened up the room, and he had a laugh you will never forget. He was filled with joy, love, kindness and shared it with everyone who met him. SURVIVORS: Kase leaves behind his mother, Necah D. Kopp; father, William L. Kopp; grandparents, Myrna Linden and Gee Smith; brother, William S. Morrow and his wife, Samantha; sister, Mycah Marsilio; his fiancee, Victoria Emmert; nieces and nephews, Journey, Zoe and Jaxon Morrow, Dante and Mileena Marsilio.