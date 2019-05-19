Katherine B. Gassaway MANSFIELD-God has another angel. Alice Katherine Grammar Gassaway passed peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 97 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donate in her name to the Disable American Veterans (DAV) or any Air Force association of your choice. Katherine, or "Kaye" as she was known to many, was born Sept. 20, 1921, to the late Flourney E. Grammar, a World War I vet, and Bessie Cole Grammar in Hot Springs, Ark. She was a believer in Christ. Katherine grew up in Hot Springs Ark., Arizona and Monrovia, Calif., where she graduated from high school, and in 1941 graduated from Pasadena Junior College. She was a longtime government employee retiring (38 years) in May 1989 from the 3544th USAF Recruiting Squadron in Arlington, Texas. A job and the people she dearly loved. Katherine enjoyed traveling, reading (her favorite Stuart Woods), going to the movies, eating out at her favorite restaurants, doing her Circle-A-Word Puzzles, watching old TV shows and old western movies. She was a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She truly loved spending time with her Air Force friends and sharing stories about the good old days. She cherished the time she spent with her longtime friend, Dot Hunter. But her greatest joy in life was the time she spent with her family. She especially loved her role as Nana to her grandchildren. She lived the last 23 years with her daughter and family in Mansfield, Texas. She and her daughter shared a special bond most do not get to experience. Katherine was a strong, independent woman who was kind, loyal, and generous to the end. Until we see her again, she will be truly missed by her family and friends. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jim B. Bennett and Jack H. Gassaway, a World War II vet; son, James R. Bennett, Ph.D.; and brother, Ralph F. Grammar. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Kathey K. Thury, husband, Tim, and grandchild, Cameron Varley; son Fred (Michael) Gassaway, wife, Sherri, and grandchildren, Christopher Gassaway, wife, Catherine, Elliot Gassaway, Josh Ball, wife, Rachel, Jonathan Ball; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Eliza Ball; son, William "Bill" R. Gassaway, wife, Jennifer, and grandchild, Ethan Gassaway.



